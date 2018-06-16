Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 13, 2018 Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

We have come to the close of the Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks 2018 Cricket Regular Competition. We now go into the tie-breaker games, playoffs and finals.

The results of the matches played on June 9 & 10, are as follows:

Saturday, June 9

Western Eagles won over Rural Mix with a score of 60 to 59, with 8 spare wickets. For Western Eagles, R. Ferguson top scored with 14 runs, and T. Samuel took 4 wickets. For Rural Mix, Eldon Hendy top scored with 19 runs, and Conway Jones took 2 wickets.

Police won over Summer Fever with a score of 116 to 113, with 6 spare wickets. For Police, Leeron Muslar top scored with 52 runs, and Herbert Banner took 3 wickets. For Summer Fever, Kenton Young top scored with 32 runs, and Orson Flowers took 3 wickets.

Sunrise won over BDF with a score of 105 to 104, with 5 spare wickets. For Sunrise, Cornel Brown top scored with 37 runs, and Zaggy took 4 wickets. For BDF, Jerry Casasola top scored with 22 runs and Jervis Wade took 2 wickets.

Sunday, June 10

Wicked 11 won over Berlan with a score of 166 to 149. For Wicked 11, Keon Robinson top scored with 45 runs, and Winston Hendy and Andrew Banner, Sr. took 3 wickets each. For Berlan, Pradeem top scored with 41 runs, and Satish took 3 wickets.

Scheduled for this Saturday are two tie-breaker matches to determine first, second and third places for Zone One. Those scheduled matches are as follows:

Saturday, June 16

Easy Does It vs Police in Bermudian Landing

(The winner of this match will place first in zone one and the loser will place second)

Summer Fever vs Rural Mix in Lords Bank

(The winner of this match will place third in zone one and the loser will drop out)

The standings for Zone Two are as follows: Wicked 11 – 16 points (first place); BDF – 14 pts (second place); Sunrise – 12 pts (third place); Berlan – 10 pts; Suga Boys – 8 pts; Brilliant – 0 pts.

The other standings for Zone One are as follows: Western Eagles – 16 pts; Old Youths – 4 pts; Big Deal – 4 pts; Excellence – 4 pts.

The BNCA sends congrats to Wicked 11 of Flowers Bank for placing first in Zone Two. Great job, guys! Congrats as well to BDF for placing second, and Sunrise of Lords Bank for placing third; you all did great!

The BNCA would also like to extend congrats to all teams who participated in the 2018 competition; you all made the season so much fun.

We now look ahead to the playoffs and finals, and wish each remaining team all the best!!!