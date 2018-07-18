CYDP Sports Summer Camp 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 16, 2018– The CYDP (Conscious Youth Development Programme) held its two-week Under 15 Summer Camp from July 2 – 13 at the Yarborough Court and Field. The Camp had 100+ kids who participated in life skills through sports and swimming lessons (provided by Belize Defence Force personnel).

After daily life-skills training, the youths played football and basketball competitions; and at the end of the Camp, awards and medals were issued for performance along with back-to-school supplies.

The basketball and football champions were as follows:

Basketball: 1st Place – Bulldogs; 2nd Place – Yabra; 3rd Place – Kraal Road; and MVP – Lyndon Gentle.

Football: 1st Place – Carlston FC; 2nd Place – Tut Bay; 3rd Place – City Boys. Individual awards were: Best

Goalkeeper – Devin Thurton; Best Defender – Shemar Gillett; Best Midfielder – Ervin Rhamdas; Best Forward &

Most Valuable Player – Michael Henry: Best Coach – Shawn Roches.

(Information and pictures courtesy CYDP)