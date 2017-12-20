Father and Son Remanded For Shooting of Russell Hyde, Jr., Released On Bail

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Dec. 15, 2017– Two men, Rasheed Hyde, 24, and his father, Michael Mendoza, who were remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until April 14, 2018, were released on bail of $10,000 each that was offered to them today by Justice Adolph Lucas. Hyde was charged with the attempted murder of his cousin, Russell Hyde, Jr., who was shot at a meat shop in San Ignacio on December 4. Rasheed Hyde was also charged with dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm. Mendoza was charged with abetment to commit murder.

They both appeared in the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on December 11. Their bail was offered on the condition that they present themselves at the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on April 14, and on any other day on which the magistrate so orders them to appear; that they report to the San Ignacio Police Station every Friday, commencing December 22, until the case is disposed of; and that they do not interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, particularly the virtual complainant, Russell Hyde, Jr.

Rasheed Hyde and Michael Mendoza were represented by attorney Herbert Panton, while the Crown was represented by Senior Crown Counsel, Sheneiza Smith.