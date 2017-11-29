Fredezia April Lambey and Josette Allendi McGann get highest CSEC and CAPE scores

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 27, 2017–The results of the 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) are in.

The top student, Fredezia April Lambey, hails from the Independence High School. She obtained fifteen grade (1) passes at the General Proficiency level in Agricultural Science, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English A, English B (Literature), Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Principles of Business, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management and Human and Social Biology. She received one grade (2), in Physics.

Lambey also achieved first place in Office Administration and Social Studies.

The second highest CSEC results were obtained by Edward P. York student, Amanda Jessie Graniel. She obtained thirteen grade (1) passes at the General Proficiency level in Agricultural science, English A, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Religious Education, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport and Human and Social Biology. Additionally, she received two grade (2) passes, in Economics and Social Studies.

The 2017 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results are also out. Leading the pack are students from Saint John’s Junior College (SJCJC), who are currently abroad pursuing higher education.

SJCJC student, Josette Allendi McGann, was dubbed the most outstanding student after obtaining 9 Grade 1 passes in Applied Mathematics Unit 1, Applied Mathematics Unit 2, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Unit‘, Physics Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and Pure Mathematics Unit 2.

McGann achieved first place for all 9 subjects. As a result, she was awarded the Belize Open Scholarship for this year.

In second place for CAPE was SJCJC student, Joshua Can. He attained six grade 1 passes, in Biology Unit 1, Biology Unit 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Unit 1, Chemistry Unit 2 and Communication Studies.

He also achieved first place for Biology Unit 2 and Chemistry Unit 2.

Last Thursday, the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, and the CXC National Committee of Belize, held the 23rd annual CXC National Awards Ceremony at the Sacred Heart College auditorium.

Three hundred and eighty-four students were presented with CSEC Certificates of Excellence and thirty-one individual subject awards. Three students received CAPE certificates of excellence, and three students received certificates of recognition. Certificates were also presented to the top performers in twenty-eight CAPE Units.