Grandmother loses social security benefits

Dear Editor Amandala,

Again, thank you for your newspaper as it not only shows that you try to inform the citizens of this country of what is happening here and in the world, but most importantly you sincerely have a HEART. It seems that your paper is the only one that is truly concerned about those who are struggling to survive in this brutal world.

I recently read in your paper about a one hundred and four year old grandmother from whom social security had robbed of her one hundred dollar stipend. I waited and waited, but nothing. Not one person did I hear address this monstrosity. Not one person even questioned it in the open about this sinister act.

Well, I don’t know this grandmother but I wish to let her know that I apologize for her being born in Belize where its citizens are boneless, heartless, gutless, and a bunch of vultures. In a country where churches preach peace and goodwill to all, but not her. Where individuals can march for pay raises but not for her. Where individuals can mobilize for sexual rights but not for her. Where our politicians can spend millions to win elections but not for her. Where the very same Social Security Board can invest millions and millions in investments that give the poor nothing.

I wish to call out our people and government officials to stop acting like vultures, and start acting like humans. I can’t imagine that we who are younger do not realize that one day we will be of age where we will look forward to our social security check like this grandmother did. Today they cut her off at one hundred, and as they keep screwing up with our money it will be seventy five, and if too many live that long, then sixty.

Do people not realize that by fighting for this grandmother that we also fight for our future? I hope that those who drafted this monstrous act choke on their feasts and pray that one day they also can taste what it’s like being at the bottom and to get ten times back what they did to this grandmother. I mean one hundred dollars.

Have we sunk so low, and to imagine, if not for Amandala bringing light to this, it would be like it never happened. How many more have they done the same and worse too that we don’t know about. We should be documenting the stories of these aged persons, not trampling on them.

Again, grandmother, I apologize for you being born in a heartless country and wish that you might outlive all those who are responsible for this atrocity. The silence truly is deafening.

Sincerely,

Andy Jones