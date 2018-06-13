Subscribe to our Rss

Man stabbed outside nightclub in Bella Vista

General — 13 June 2018 — by Courtney Menzies
BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, June 11, 2018–A Guatemalan farmer, Edwin Hernandez, 25, was stabbed early on Sunday morning in Bella Vista, Toledo.

Hernandez reported to police that about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 10, he was standing outside the Blue Sky Nightclub when he was approached by 39-year-old Martin Villatoro, a resident of the same village. Villatoro, a Honduran labourer, then stabbed him in the back.

Hernandez was transported to the Independence Polyclinic and later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.

Today, police arrested and charged Villatoro for the crime of grievous harm.

At a police press brief, Inspector Wilfred Ferrufino said that they had no additional information on the crime.

