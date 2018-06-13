Man stabbed outside nightclub in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, June 11, 2018–A Guatemalan farmer, Edwin Hernandez, 25, was stabbed early on Sunday morning in Bella Vista, Toledo.

Hernandez reported to police that about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 10, he was standing outside the Blue Sky Nightclub when he was approached by 39-year-old Martin Villatoro, a resident of the same village. Villatoro, a Honduran labourer, then stabbed him in the back.

Hernandez was transported to the Independence Polyclinic and later transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.

Today, police arrested and charged Villatoro for the crime of grievous harm.

At a police press brief, Inspector Wilfred Ferrufino said that they had no additional information on the crime.