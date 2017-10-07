Mike Garbutt, 60, found dead at San Cas Plaza

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 5, 2017–Michael Garbutt, 60, a homeless man who often could be seen around San Cas Plaza and the surrounding area, was found murdered this morning about 2 o’clock. He was found lying face-down on the concrete in the San Cas Plaza in front of the American Airlines office. He had been stabbed in the chest, there was a huge gash on his head – likely the result of a forceful hit, and his jaw was broken.

Mike, as he was popularly known, was wearing a pair of long blue jeans pants and a brown T-shirt. The security guard at the plaza, while conducting regular checks, found him lying on the concrete. Police were called and Mike was taken to the morgue of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The motive for the murder of the homeless man is unknown. Police are investigating.

More information about Michael Garbutt was not forthcoming.