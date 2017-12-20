Stampede on Albert Street disrupts Love FM Christmas Parade

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 18, 2017– The lively, colorful, well-lighted Love FM Christmas Parade, 2017, which was being viewed by hundreds of people on Albert Street, was disrupted Saturday evening when an altercation broke out between some participants in the parade and some bystanders. The parade — which commenced on Coney Drive, continued along Central American Boulevard and Cemetery Road, and was well on its way to its culmination point near Wesley College, in the Yarborough area — was thrown into disarray when people raced for cover on Albert Street, in front of Scotiabank.

This reporter was standing at the corner of Bishop Street and Albert Street, near the bank, viewing the parade, when the stampede started. Some people claimed they heard gunshots, and some reported seeing a man with a gun, running in the direction of the Bliss Institute on the seaside in Southern Foreshore. About fifteen police officers set chase after the alleged gunman, but they found no one. A short while after this incident, a man came up and informed the crowd that the parade was being brought to a premature end.

Police said that about 6:45 p.m., while the parade was passing in front of the Scotiabank at the corner of Bishop and Albert Streets, a group of persons who were in the parade uttered words to a group of men that were standing at the corner. Police say that this exchange of words resulted in bottles being thrown. One person, Peter Craig, 19, received minor injuries to the right upper shoulder and was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, for treatment.

During a press brief held this morning at the Racoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that he was working in the parade, when the brawl occurred. ASP Cowo said that he and his officers immediately implemented their contingency plan to address the situation. He said they determined that no shots were fired, but that bottles were thrown and people ran for cover from the missiles. He said they are presently conducting an investigation into this incident which ended the Love FM 2017 Christmas Parade.