Stann Creek FA U-15 and U-17 updates, Week 3 standings, schedule

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Aug. 28, 2018– Below are the standings and upcoming games for Week 4 in the Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) U-15 and U-17 Tournament 2018. Kindly note that the U-15 and U-17 games will not be played this Sunday, September 2; that is because Wagiya FC semipro team will make use of the stadium on that day.

Therefore, our U-15 and U-17 games are scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday of this week. Let’s continue the great work we are doing with our youths.

In U-15 games last week, Silk Grass and New Site played to a 3-3 draw. Alex Alvarez (10’) and James Martinez (22’ & 43’) shook the net for Silk Grass; while Kevin Higinio (7’) and Darnell Chavez (39’ & 44’) hit the target for New Site. And in game 2, DYFA clipped Monument Site, 1-0, on a goal by Randy Martinez (60’).

Upcoming games:

Friday, August 31, 5:00 p.m.

Game 1 – (U-17) South Side FC vs Wagiya FC

Game 2 – (U-17) Pomona Strikers vs Rangers FC

Saturday, September 1, 1:00 p.m.

Game 1 – (U-15) Monument Site vs New Site FC

Game 2 – (U-15) Wagiya FC vs Wagierale

Game 3 – (U-15) DYFA vs Pomona Warriors