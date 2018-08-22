Subscribe to our Rss

Yuri Moralez, 23, dies in traffic accident

General — 22 August 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 20, 2018– Yuri Moralez, 23, of Bullet Tree, Cayo District, died on Friday night, five days after being admitted into the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), with massive head and body injuries that he suffered at about 8:30 last Sunday night, when he ran into the rear of a parked vehicle while he was driving his motorcycle on Joseph Andrews Drive, in San Ignacio.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvette told us today that the vehicle is owned by Edgar Garcia of San Ignacio. Moralez was thrown off the motorbike after it hit the vehicle, and he landed on the pavement, as a result of which he became unconscious and suffered massive injuries.

Moralez was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital, after which he was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further treatment, in a critical condition.

Myvette said that charges have not been brought against the vehicle owner, since the vehicle was parked on the side of the road when the accident occurred.

