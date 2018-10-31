ATLIB National Volleyball Tournament results

SAN IGNACIO, CAYO, Mon. Oct. 29, 2018– The Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB) held its National Volleyball Tournament last Saturday (October 27) at the SHJC gym in San Ignacio.

We would like to thank all athletes, coaches, sports coordinators, staff, administration, medical personnel, referees (BVA), security personnel, media and fans who came out to watch the games. Most certainly, they witnessed athletic performances of the highest quality in a spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

Special thanks goes out to Mr. Magaña (dean of SHJC for being such a great help in the logistics organizing this event) and BVA for officiating our games.

Teams qualified for the Nationals were: West – UB males and females; South – IJC males and IJC females; Central – SJCJC males and females; North – CJC males and CEMJC females.

Scores:

Males: Game1 – UB-IJC (25-6, 25-8); Game 2 – SJCJC-CJC (25-17, 25-11); Game 3 – (3rd and 4th place) IJC-CJC (12-25, 14-25); Game 4 – (1st and 2nd place) SJCJC-UB (21-25, 22-25).

Females: Game 1 – SJCJC-IJC (25-17, 25-16); Game 2 – CEMJC-UB (8-25, 12-25); Game 3 – (3rd and 4th place) CEMJC-IJC (22-25, 13-25); Game 4 – (1st and 2nd place) UB-SJCJC (16-25, 19-25).

Final Results: Males – 1st UB, 2nd SJCJC, 3rd CJC, 4th IJC; Females – 1st SJCJC, 2nd UB, 3rd IJC, 4th CEM.