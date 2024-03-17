Belize City man dies in RTA collision

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 14, 2024

A well-known Belize City man died late Wednesday evening, March 13, after the motorbike he was riding crashed into the rear of a parked van on the side of the Philip Goldson Highway not far from the bus stop after the Belcan roundabout. The van is the property of the New Testament Church of Belize which is situated in the Buttonwood Area of Belize City.

Reports say the deceased, Ishmarley Clarke, 40, was riding a motorcycle after 2:00 p.m., toward A&R on the Philip Goldson Highway, and near the bus stop he crashed into the back of the van, which was parked legally at the side of the road.

The force from the collision flung him off the motorcycle and he landed on the pavement of the highway where he received severe head and bodily injuries. Persons at the scene noted that after the collision Clarke stayed still for a moment, and then he attempted to sit up, but was discouraged from doing so.

Reports suggest that Clarke was on his way to check on his vehicle as it was at the mechanic shop, and it was his first time riding a motorcycle.

The van would routinely be parked in the Belama area; however, over the weekend, the van was left in the care of Michael Ramos, 56, who resides across the street. He had parked the van near his residence, but because of the traffic situation he relocated it to the spot where Clarke collided with it.

Clarke was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he passed away a few hours later while undergoing treatment.

Clarke leaves behind three children – two sons and a daughter.