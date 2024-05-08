Boots to take recall matter to the High Court

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 6, 2024

Reginald Jex, a cherished figure in the community and the owner of Jex Trophies, has passed away. Jex, who died last Friday, May 3, in New York after a brief battle with his health, was known for his extensive contributions to local sports and community initiatives.

A former police (Special Unit) officer, Jex also had an impact on the local police department, particularly in the area of youth development.

Over the years, his business, Jex Trophies, became synonymous with community support, providing awards for various events, often free of charge or at discounted prices.

“It wasn’t just about a trophy business for him. It was more than that; for those who knew him, knew that he was all about helping his community, or his country, I should say, as many knew that he had a great heart,” Elenie Silva, the Manager of Jex Trophies for almost 15 years told Amandala.

According to her, Jex was a man who “wore his great heart on his shoulders,” deeply invested in supporting young people and those in need.

Silva describes Jex as a father figure and one of her best friends. “We did so much together. He was always there for me, and we could talk about just about anything for hours. I lost more than just an employer,” she added.

The news of Jex’s illness and subsequent passing came as a shock to many who were unaware of his health struggles. The community response especially, has been one of shock and sadness, with many expressing their disbelief, and mourning the loss of a generous soul who was always ready to lend a hand.

Jex’s family plans to continue running Jex Trophies, honoring his legacy of community service. Details about the funeral, which will be streamed online, are yet to be confirmed, but it will take place in New York.

As the community remembers Jex, Silva hopes that everyone will recall him as the loving, caring, and kind person he was, always ready to help others. “He would give his last to any person who needed,” Silva said.