Jodie Balona, 16, missing

CRISTO REY, Cayo District, Thurs. Nov. 1, 2018– Jodie Balona, a 16-year-old student living in Cristo Rey in the Cayo District, left home at about 6:30 last Thursday morning to go to school, and she has not returned home. To date, one week later, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Her worried parents and police are seeking the assistance of the public to find her. Anyone who has information that can be of assistance in finding Jodie is urged to contact the nearest police station, or call 911, or 0800-922-TIPS.