27.8 C
Belize City
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Amandala Year in Review Part 1 — 2023

Photo: (l-r) Vivian and Jon Ramnarace (bottom)...

American John Delong wins KREM New Year’s Classic

Photo: Champ John Delong wins KREM New...

UEF Community Actions—December 2021, 2022, & 2023

Photo: (L to R) Shahida Shabazz; Darlene...

KHMH Workers Union holds elections

GeneralKHMH Workers Union holds elections
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Andrew Baird, President

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024

The Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority Workers Union (KHMHAWU) held elections following its general meeting on January 5, 2024.

With the re-election of Andrew Baird as President and the appointment of new officers, the union is poised to address long-standing challenges at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

The election resulted in a mix of continuity and fresh perspectives within the KHMHAWU leadership. Alongside President Andrew Baird, the union welcomed Dr. Alain Gonzalez as Vice President, Caleb Gillett as Secretary, Johnathan Sosa as Assistant Secretary, Kereen Birch as Treasurer, Roy Briceno as Assistant Treasurer, and Councilors Melanie Usher, Tyrone Wright, and Evan Dawson.

The union expressed gratitude towards its members for their active participation in the democratic process, noting the importance of collective decision-making in shaping the future of healthcare services.

In a statement following his election as Vice President, Dr. Alain Gonzalez, a 16-year veteran at the KHMHA, emphasized his commitment to improving resources and staff-management relations.

He acknowledged the daily risks and challenges faced by healthcare workers and outlined his objectives:

“I know the needs our staff has and will work closely with the President on issues such as completing our CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement); obtaining a pension for over 200 workers that have been working since 2001 to 2017 and were not on the pension scheme; and working with the KHMHA to provide much-needed resources and better working environment,” he said.

The union’s leadership faces a daunting task. The demand for better resources in healthcare, coupled with the need for improved staff conditions, remains a high priority.

The ongoing challenges of healthcare funding, staff shortages, and the need for stronger worker protection are also at the forefront of the union’s agenda. There is hope that the new union leadership will promote a more collaborative atmosphere between staff and management, leading to better healthcare outcomes for patients.

Check out our other content

Truck busted with “shuga”!

MIDH repairs collapsed bridge in San Pedro Colombia

Two murders to close out 2023

High Court grants Belize Bank injunction to halt Central Bank’s fee cut plan

Taxi driver killed in RTA

New Year’s babies

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.