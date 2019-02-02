NEBL bounces into third week with 3 great grudge matches

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Wed. Jan. 30, 2019– The hype surrounding the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) 2019 season continues to linger going into Week 3, as teams are attempting to find their identity and their place in the deck of confused cards. Teams are trying to establish themselves as contenders, while others are desperately seeking to register their first win of the season. Going into Week 3, Belize City Defenders and Orange Walk Running Rebels are the only two teams without a win, while Belize Hurricanes, Belmopan Bandits and San Pedro Tiger Sharks are the three undefeated teams. This week will surely shake up the standings and create further separation in the standings. Contenders and pretenders will soon be exposed for who they really are.

Orange Walk & Troy Gabb, Jr. enter Civic to take on Defenders

Belize City Defenders (0–2) will be hosting Orange Walk Running Rebels (0–2) at the Belize Civic Center on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. These are the only two teams that are still winless in this year’s tournament, making this a very crucial game, since the losing squad will sink to an 0–3 start, which will be a difficult hole to climb out of in a very short 12-game regular season. Last year’s sub champions, Belize City Defenders has not demonstrated much chemistry as yet, even though they boast a star-studded line-up. The top 3 all-time NEBL scorers in Farron, Puppy and Chippy, along with last year’s MVP, Nigel Jones, still have not figured it out on the court, slumping to a winless start behind new-comer coach, Marlon Middleton. The pieces are there, once they can figure out how to fit everything together to yield a win. This season, Orange Walk Running Rebels boasts 2 Americans alongside a Belizean American, yet they are unable to post their first victory of the season. Their first two games were against the mighty Tiger Sharks, so this Friday’s game will serve as a better litmus test to gauge where they stack up among other teams in the league. To add to this already crucial game, this week Troy Gabb, Jr. took his talents up north to coach Orange Walk Running Rebels, coincidentally facing off with his team from last season, Belize City Defenders, in his coaching debut. The Civic will surely be boiling over with many storylines and intensity on Friday night, as both teams are clawing for their first victory of the season.

Griga Dream Ballers invades Buddy & Puddy’s new turf

After Griga Dream Ballers (1–1) opened the season with a lackluster and somewhat dismal performance against Belize Hurricanes, they surely regrouped and got back on track with a convincing home win against Verdes, in a showcase of both offensive and defensive grit. Griga Dream Ballers is rolling with their drums, ready to stomp their place in the top 4 of the NEBL hierarchy. Daniel Conorquie and import Delvon Henderson have surely filled the void of losing some key components, while Boogie and Macario are both playing great. Belmopan Bandits (1–0) is riding high after their season-opener victory on the road against Belize City Defenders, which is a welcome sign for the Belmopan fans, \who will be treated to their home opener on Friday night. Daniel “Buddy” Nolberto and Brandon “Puddy” Flowers will now be wearing the Bandits colors, representing Belmopan against their old squad from Griga. Buddy is coming off a game winner last week, as his team tries to defend home turf against Griga Dream Ballers. Tip off time is at 9:00 p.m. at the UB gymnasium, which is sporting a new look.

Tiger Sharks and Hurricanes clash for #1 in power rankings

The rivalry of rivalries will be in full display on Saturday night at the Civic Center, as San Pedro Tiger Sharks (2-0) will be hosting Belize Hurricanes (1–0) at 8:30 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, and the winner of this game will have sole claim of the #1 seed in the early part of the season. Both teams have hoisted the NEBL championship twice, being the top two most successful franchises in the NEBL’s early 6-year history. Hurricanes bruised their way to their season opener victory, even though they looked sluggish and out of rhythm. They must make adjustments for Saturday night, since San Pedro Tiger Sharks are coming off a blow-out victory last weekend. Belize Hurricanes have a stacked roster, with one of the deepest benches this season, as Devin, Coope, Brian and Akeem are on their quest for their third championship. To add to their already sturdy line-up, Gene Myvett and Jihad Wright will both be making their season debut with the Tiger Sharks on Saturday night to join forces with Ashton Edwards, who is lighting it up behind the three-point arc, and Mission, who is back on the ship to control game pace and tempo. Kurt “Chengo” Burgess grabbed his first NEBL championship last season with Belize Hurricanes, and now he is returning to the Civic as their rival, alongside Martevuius Adams, who is having a great start to this season, after struggling early last season. The intensity of this game, complemented by its importance in the standings and home court advantage for the playoffs, will surely serve up a great dish for all fans and viewers.

