Pacheco Jewelry store robbed; $35,000 worth of jewelry stolen

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 26, 2018– Pacheco Jewelry Store, located in the Pound Yard area near East Collet Canal, was robbed by two armed men who got away with $35,000 worth of jewelry at about 12:30 this afternoon.

Luckily, the manager of the store, Brittney Myers, 26, a jeweler of Belize City, was not hurt during the robbery and no shots were fired. Police conducted a search of the area and found one of the culprits walking on Cemetery Road, carrying a knapsack on his back. Police detained the man and when the bag was opened, jewelry was found inside.

The man and the bag were taken back to the jewelry store, where the loot was identified as belonging to the store. The man was immediately taken to the police station, where he was charged with possession of stolen goods and aggravated robbery. He was then detained pending arraignment at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court.

All the stolen jewelry has been recovered.