Weekend Ryders Race results for Sunday, October 6

Sports — 09 October 2019 — by Jerome “Comogys” Williams – Race Director
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2019– Here are the results from Race #4 of the current 5-race series. The A & B went from M&M Engineering to Mile 25 on the George Price Highway via the Chetumal Boulevard and back to Old Belize, for 44 miles; while the C-Class went up to Mile 20 and back to Old Belize, for 34 miles. Racing was held yesterday, October 6.

Class-A top finishers: 1st Place – Barney Brown (Digicell, 1:59:59); 2nd Alvan Gillett (Kulture); 3rd Vallan Symns (Kulture); 4th Warren Coye (Santino’s); 5th Dwayne Wade (BzeBoyz).

Class-B top finishers: 1st Place – Santino Castillo (Santino’s, 2:02:58); 2nd Alvin Card (Furnished Apartments); 3rd Marvin Hyde (unattached); 4th Kenneth Butler (FT Williams); 5th Mike Phillips (Furnished Apts.)

Class-C top finishers: 1st Place – Calvert Staine (Digicell 4G); 2nd Austin Castro (Big Blade); 3rd Manuel Esquiliano (Truckers); 4th Sydney Thurton (BFSC); 5th Andre Gabb (Big Blade).

Next event will be a race to Lucky Strike in favor of their Village Day this Sunday, October 13.

