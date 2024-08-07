GoB delays automatic expungement of minor drug offences

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 2, 2024

A total of 80 Belizean students from different parts of the country and at various educational levels secured scholarships from the Social Security Board (SSB) to cover some of the costs of their schooling.

“I think it’s important to recognize that education plays an important role in our day-to-day life in the economy and for personal development, and Social Security is pleased to award these 80 scholarships today,” said Deborah Ruiz, CEO of SSB.

The applicants needed to demonstrate financial need, maintain an average grade of 80 or higher, and provide an essay on a topic given to them.

Annually, the SSB receives approximately 300 applications from students countrywide, and these are reviewed by various stakeholders. This year’s scholarship recipients were comprised of 35 high school students, 27 students at the sixth-form level, and 18 students in the Vocational Technical field.

“We look at the deserving persons who are struggling to meet their day-to-day commitments and can maintain that enthusiasm; and we see the grade and the effort is there, that they will do well in school,” CEO Ruiz said.

Fernando Landerer, 23, of San Ignacio Town became a recipient of the SSB scholarship in the Vocational Technical field and told reporters that he plans to attend the Cayo Centre for Employment Training (CET) to pursue coursework in food management to become a chef.

“I’m currently focusing on that. I’m doing school and work, so it’s a challenge; but at the same time, I’m trying to focus a lot on school … I think this is a life-changing experience because many of us struggle as young adults, and whenever these opportunities come we also take advantage,” he said.

Over 1,000 Belizean students have benefited from the program since its inception in 2001.