Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

by Charles Gladden

MIAMI, Florida, USA, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

Two of Belize’s senators – Carolyn Trench-Sandiford and Isabel Bennett-Moody – participated in a workshop in Miami, in the United States, entitled, “The Role of Parliaments in Transforming Digital Economies in the Caribbean”.

The two-day workshop was conducted by ParlAmericas and the US Congress House Democracy Partnership (HDP) with the support of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), International Republican Institute (IRI), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and Florida International University (FIU).

The meeting focused on strategies to enhance digital transformations in the Caribbean through the sharing of global good practices by bringing together parliamentarians from the Caribbean and the United States, as well as technical experts from various private sector companies, civil society, and international organizations.

Throughout the workshop, the participants highlighted the evolving challenges and opportunities related to digital economies in the region, and the need to continually update legislative and policy frameworks.

The workshop commenced with opening remarks from Derek Luyten, Executive Director, House Democracy Partnership; Alisha Todd, Director General, ParlAmericas; and Shlomi Dinar, Dean at FIU’s Green School of International and Public Affairs.

A panel discussion followed, highlighting the role of parliamentarians in advancing digital economies, bridging the digital divide, and supporting the digital transformation of government services, as well as strategies to harness the digital economy to build climate resilience and leave no one behind.

The second day of the meetings allowed for continued exchange among parliamentarians, focusing on artificial intelligence; cybersecurity; leveraging the private sector and financial technology for digital economic growth; opportunities and challenges for employment in the digital economy; as well as interactive learning to troubleshoot regulatory challenges, and coordination between government ministries and the legislative branch.

The workshop took place on September 7 and 8.