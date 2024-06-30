HelpAge Belize City holds Arts & Craft Expo

30 C
Belize wins third straight in C.A. U23 Women’s Volleyball Championship

By Deshan Swasey

Belize secured its third straight win in the Central American U-23 Women’s Volleyball Championship

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 27, 2024

The Belize U23 Women’s Volleyball national team secured their third straight win at the VI Central American U-23 Women’s Volleyball Championship being hosted at the Gymnasium Jorge Galeano in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The team departed the country on Friday, June 21, to compete in a round-robin format tournament from Sunday, June 23 to Saturday, June 29. All seven Central American countries are participating in the tournament: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and Belize.

After losing their first two games to Guatemala (2-3) on Sunday, and to Nicaragua (1-3) on Monday, the Belize team managed to find their groove and secured themselves their first victory over defending champion Costa Rica (3-1) on day three of the tournament on Tuesday. Following that victory, yesterday, Wednesday, they defeated Honduras (3-1), which was the Honduras team’s first loss in the tournament, since they were undefeated before the match with Belize.

Belize was superior to Honduras in all areas of the game, outperforming them in attacks, 52-33, in blocks, 9-6, and in services, 9-3. The Jewel had three players scoring points in the double digits, with Fatoumata Camara scoring 23 points, Nisaan Martínez scoring 18 points, and Gareth Bruce scoring 13.

Today, Thursday, as we got to press, it is reported that Belize cruised past a winless Panama, securing their third straight win in straight sets (3-0).

The Belize team will rest tomorrow, Friday, and play their final game against El Salvador on Saturday, June 29.

