“Maya Creating Civilization” exhibit opens at Museum of Belize

Photo: Edwin Marin, deceased

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. Oct. 16, 2024

Roughly two months after he was placed on a wanted list by police for the double murder of his ex-common-law wife and her mother in Corozal Town in September, 24-year-old Edwin Marin’s body was found on the outskirts of Patchakan Village, Corozal District, on Monday night, October 14.

Reports are indicating that when police arrived at the scene, they found Marin’s lifeless body, with injuries which indicated that he had been badly beaten, near an illegal border crossing.

“Initially, we had gotten information that he had fled the country to Mexico, and he was being sought both in Belize and Mexico [to be] charged for the double murder in Corozal,” said Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

“That’s a matter that the police are looking at this time, trying to verify if he was killed in Belize or on the Mexico side and dragged over to the Belizean side … The body was found in Belize, and so it is going to be reflected in our murder stats. We certainly will require some assistance from the Mexican side for the investigation, so we’re just going to coordinate with our Mexican counterparts,” Williams went on to say.

ComPol Williams told reporters, however, that it is possible that Marin was killed by the Mexican cartel.

“That is a possibility. It is one of our suspicions as well; but in the absence of empirical evidence to that effect, we just have to look at it as a murder, and investigate it to see exactly who is behind it,” he said.

Marin had been on the run from police, who were seeking him in connection with the September 9 double murder of 21-year-old Deysha Hill and 46-year-old Natasha Clarke. It was reported that Marin arrived at his victims’ home in the Skeleton Town area of Corozal Town, where an argument ensued. During the argument, Marin reportedly pulled out a firearm and fatally shot both women. Clarke died at the scene, while Hill passed away while receiving treatment at the Corozal Community Hospital.

Clarke’s brother, Shian White, told members of the media that Marin’s death brings closure to the family, which is tasked with raising Hill’s young daughter, which she shared with Marin.

“This does bring some closure. Obviously, having him out there gave the family an uneasiness. We can’t sleep all that well knowing that this double murderer was still on the streets; so, yes, this does provide some closure for the family,” he said.

In reference to Hill’s daughter, White said, “… it is sad for her that she’s an orphan now. I know within the family we will do everything we can to give her the best life possible. She is loved and around family, so we will do that. It’s a sad situation knowing that she lost her mother and her grandmother, and that it was done at the hands of her father. But it is what it is; at the end of the day all we can do is give her the best life possible.”

Marin was no stranger to police. In 2020 he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, after he reportedly opened fire at a woman, but was released from prison a few weeks before the double murder occurred.