80 Belizean students receive SSB scholarships

Photo: Deannie Requena, vicitm

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 5, 2024

On Sunday, August 4, a driver found former Belize City Councilor, Deannie Requena, on the side of the George Price Highway near Mile 15 with stab wounds to her face.

According to initial reports, around 1:30 p.m. the driver came across Requena with stab wounds to her forehead, shoulder, and back near the police booth at the entrance of Hattieville.

It has been reported that Requena had been returning from the Belize Central Prison, where she had gone to visit her boyfriend, Jovan Clare, when, near Mile 15, her vehicle was hit by a Toyota 4Runner being driven by Burton Clare, the brother of Jovan Clare, who was traveling with one Keenan Coleman as his passenger.

When both vehicles came to a stop, Clare allegedly accused Requena of being the reason his brother was in prison, and proceeded to beat her. After the altercation ended, a passerby discovered her on the side of the road with her injuries and transported Requena to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where she was given medical attention and released.

Requena recounted the incident via a social media post and stated, “I am doing okay physically for the most part, but what occurred has damaged me mentally.”

“Let it be known, these men are no strangers to me … While one was stabbing and punching me, the other was breaking multiple glasses on my vehicle and cutting the tires, stealing $3,000 cash out of my purse and my iPhone. A weapon was pointed in my direction and I want the public to know this,” she added.

According to Requena, four of her tires were slashed.

The sequence of events recounted by Requena was confirmed by Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams,

Requena has filed a police report, said ComPol Williams.

The men are expected to be charged sometime today for the crime.