80 Belizean students receive SSB scholarships

Photo: Manuel Huitz, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, Mon. Aug. 5, 2024

The body of a man of Mestizo background was reportedly found today, Monday, August 5, in Bella Vista Village, Toledo District.

The victim, whose body had multiple chop wounds, has been identified as Manuel Huitz, 54, a resident of Bella Vista.

Details are still limited. Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams told reporters that Huitz was found behind a restaurant in the village, and that the incident may have happened sometime throughout Sunday night.

ComPol Williams noted that an investigation is ongoing with police personnel already at the scene.

“I believe they are still on the scene at this time, viewing video footage, and we’re hoping we’ll be able to get a lead on that matter. So, it’s pretty early,” he said.