Belize on heightened surveillance for New World Screwworm

Photo: Sir Colville Young bestowed with the Order of Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Sept. 13, 2024

Twenty-eight Belizeans were honored at this year’s Tribute to Belizean Patriots, which was held on Thursday night, September 12, at the foot of the Haulover Bridge at the entrance of Belize City.

“Twenty-eight persons have labored diligently on behalf of the improvement of, and to the benefit of our country Belize and to its people; and whereas they have contributed their time, energy and intelligence, often at great sacrifice to themselves in making Belize a better place for all of our people,” Stuart Leslie, Secretary of the Awards Committee, said in his remarks.

Among the twenty-eight honorees, who were at the onset presented with flowers for their contribution to Belize’s development as a nation in their respective fields, were Francis Reneau, who was awarded the Order of Distinction, and H.E. Sir Colville Young, who was bestowed with the Order of Belize.

“The Tribute to Belizean Patriots ceremony presents the National Celebrations Committee and the public with an opportunity to commend those among us who embody the Belizean way. Through their efforts, our modern-day patriots light a path that we all strive to venture on, a path of selflessness that prioritizes countrymen and women. I thank these individuals for their dedication to the Land of the Free,” said Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize.

Meritorious Service Award – Male: Omar Arceo – Environmental Conversation; Bernabe Ismael Cocom – Education and Community Service; Gilbert “Bertie” Ellis – Culture and History; (posthumous) Richard Foster – Environment; Paul Mahung – Education, Community, and Public Service; Carlos Perrotte – Culture; Herman “Chico” Ramos – Culture; Austin Rodriguez – Art and Culture; Ted Smith – Community Service; Martin Swasey – Sports; Major General Damian K. Waddell – Public Service; Leroy “the Grandmaster” Young – Art and Culture.

Meritorious Service Award – Female: Dr. Rosaline Bradley – Education; Montserrat Casademun – Culture and Public Service; Annamay Ferguson – Education; Carol Foster – Environment; Kathleen Flowers – Education; Elda Gutierrez – Education; Florence Johnson – Education and Community Service; Maureen Leslie – Community and Public Service; Maria Magana – Culture; Marion Marsden – Community; (posthumous) Ann McCoy – Community Service; Maria Riveroll – Community Service; Geraldine Tillett – Education; Zoe Walker – Environment.

Also, the 1974 “Golden Girls” of Belize, who were members of Belize’s national softball team that won its first international gold medal, were honored.

“I can still remember back then; we never had TV or internet, and we had Radio Belize. I was in high school, and suddenly, we heard about these golden girls, that they were winning all of these games in softball. It was a big deal for us, as we heard that little Belize won a gold medal in softball, and that our girls from Belize were the winners. It made us so proud,” said the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño.

The ceremony culminated with H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam presenting the awardees with their ribbons and plaques, followed by a musical ensemble, “The Builders of Belize Cambio Ensemble,” arranged by Carlos Perrotte.