31.1 C
Belize City
Sunday, July 14, 2024

BCC and Peak Outsourcing sign MOU

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 10,...

Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 2,...

UEF hosts the 3rd annual “Breddah Cliff Augustine” Youth Film Photography Summer Camp.

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 3,...

YWCA elects new Board of Directors

HighlightsYWCA elects new Board of Directors
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 10, 2024

Fourteen new members of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Belize’s board of directors were elected for 2024-25 after being selected as candidates during the YWCA Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Lurleen Betson Gamboa will be serving as the board’s president, Phillipa Sebastian Cadle as the first vice-president, and Jennifer Smith as the second vice-president, while Marilyn Ordonez is the board’s treasurer, and Jenean Sabal is the secretary.

The nine other elected members of the board are Margaret Rose Williams, Leni Ysaguirre McGann, Sheryl Terry, Jennifer Cayetano, Bernadette Ellis, Marsha Castillo Price, Aria Sylvestre, Danae Hutchinson, and Leah Enriquez.

The AGM was held on Thursday, June 27, under the theme “YWCA: Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers, Blossoming Women and Community.”

In 1956, the YWCA opened its doors in Belize. It is located on St. Thomas Street, Belize City, and provides a range of services and programs to women of all ages.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.