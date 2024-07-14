BCC and Peak Outsourcing sign MOU

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 10, 2024

Fourteen new members of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Belize’s board of directors were elected for 2024-25 after being selected as candidates during the YWCA Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Lurleen Betson Gamboa will be serving as the board’s president, Phillipa Sebastian Cadle as the first vice-president, and Jennifer Smith as the second vice-president, while Marilyn Ordonez is the board’s treasurer, and Jenean Sabal is the secretary.

The nine other elected members of the board are Margaret Rose Williams, Leni Ysaguirre McGann, Sheryl Terry, Jennifer Cayetano, Bernadette Ellis, Marsha Castillo Price, Aria Sylvestre, Danae Hutchinson, and Leah Enriquez.

The AGM was held on Thursday, June 27, under the theme “YWCA: Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers, Blossoming Women and Community.”

In 1956, the YWCA opened its doors in Belize. It is located on St. Thomas Street, Belize City, and provides a range of services and programs to women of all ages.